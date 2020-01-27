UBS Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.86.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $250.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 45.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after purchasing an additional 407,354 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.