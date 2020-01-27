Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
ULBI opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.86. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 22.91%.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
