Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ULBI opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.86. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 22.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 12.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ultralife by 57.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 244,879 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

