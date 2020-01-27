Unify Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Unify has a market cap of $102,200.00 and approximately $1,411.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00658745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007054 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036183 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

