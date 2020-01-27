Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unilever by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,936 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $8,808,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $4,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $3,749,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $3,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,237. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

