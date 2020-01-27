Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Unilever by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,936 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,808,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.24. 206,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $64.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

