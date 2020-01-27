United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

