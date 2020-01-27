United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $76.60

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.60 and last traded at $77.74, with a volume of 171292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth about $57,667,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,885,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in United Continental by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in United Continental by 1,791.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 233,868 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in United Continental by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

