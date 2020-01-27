Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Universal Health Services worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UHS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.64. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

