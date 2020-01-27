Unobtanium Price Tops $63.95 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $953.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $63.95 or 0.00702252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,048.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.04059950 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,617 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.