Usca Ria LLC Acquires 21,493 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.01. 247,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

