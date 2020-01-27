Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 75,588 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.07% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.