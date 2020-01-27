Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

