Usca Ria LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,221 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.