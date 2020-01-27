Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 7.7% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.46 on Monday, hitting $165.69. 57,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,416. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

