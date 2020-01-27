Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,869,000 after acquiring an additional 95,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.76. 171,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.87 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.