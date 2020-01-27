Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.97. 5,669,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

