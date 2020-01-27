Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.80

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.34, with a volume of 407339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 39,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

