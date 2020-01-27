Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 468,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Valhi stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $569.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 3.22. Valhi has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Valhi had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

