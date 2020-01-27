VanEck Vectors Double Short Euro ETN (NYSEARCA:DRR) Shares Up 2.1%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

VanEck Vectors Double Short Euro ETN (NYSEARCA:DRR)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $66.35, 350 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65.

