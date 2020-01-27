Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,948,000 after acquiring an additional 855,411 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 259,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 73,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 338,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,838. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.