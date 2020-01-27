Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 367,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,445. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

