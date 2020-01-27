Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Trimmed by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.00. 4,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,575. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $120.38 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

