Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,302. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

