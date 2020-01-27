Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 4,650 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 178.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $151.03. 4,334,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,512. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $113.77 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

