Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,043,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 106,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 212,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $30.17. 3,170,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

