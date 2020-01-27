Varonis Systems (VRNS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) recently:

1/24/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Varonis Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

1/8/2020 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Varonis Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

12/6/2019 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.06. 14,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.92. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

Get Varonis Systems Inc alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.