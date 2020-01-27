Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.56, 207,663 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 140,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The firm has a market cap of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

