Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 141,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,411. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1543 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

