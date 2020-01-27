Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,878,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 166.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

