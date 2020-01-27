Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,936 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 550.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $150.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $113.77 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.