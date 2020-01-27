Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 180,423 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27,368.7% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,648,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,846 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

