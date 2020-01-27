Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after purchasing an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after purchasing an additional 345,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

UPS stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.94. The company had a trading volume of 277,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

