Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,383 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $365,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.29. 743,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.50. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

