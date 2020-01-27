Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,795 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,795 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $24,397,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,679,000 after acquiring an additional 523,976 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,972,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,339,000 after acquiring an additional 512,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $19,079,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. 116,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.60%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

