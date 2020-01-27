Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,760 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.53. 11,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.