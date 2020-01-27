Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will post sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

VIPS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 365,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

