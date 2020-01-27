Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $94,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.83 and a 200-day moving average of $257.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

