Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $49.62 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 27,797,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

