Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $59.23 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 0.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Anthem worth $59,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

ANTM stock traded down $9.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,571. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

