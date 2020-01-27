Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $25,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.80. 1,491,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.