Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of PACCAR worth $43,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

