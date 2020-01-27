Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 16,800 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.67. 97,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

