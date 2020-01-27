Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 44,600 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $31,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. 221,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

