Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V opened at $205.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
