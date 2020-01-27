Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $205.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

