Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,137.11

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,137.11 and traded as low as $1,029.95. Vitec Group shares last traded at $1,040.00, with a volume of 45,834 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.83) price target on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.08. The company has a market cap of $470.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

