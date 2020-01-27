VOC Energy Trust (VOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 14th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of VOC stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.83. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%.

In other VOC Energy Trust news, insider Fahey Julie acquired 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.81.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

