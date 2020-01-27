Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 657,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 571,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 335.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 32.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,371 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 185.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.