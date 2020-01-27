Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

