Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $287.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 46.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 20.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

