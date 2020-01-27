Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink cut Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 469,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

