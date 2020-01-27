Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.
WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink cut Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 469,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
